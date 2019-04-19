Our U.S. Constitution contains principles of liberty that have resulted in the most free and prosperous nation in the world. However, as a nation, we have largely rejected God and his laws of liberty. George Mason, Father of the Bill of Rights, understood that God judges nations for their public positions. At the Constitutional Convention in 1787, he stated: “As nations cannot be rewarded or punished in the next world, so they must be in this one.” God's judgments appear to be happening in the form of fires, floods, hurricanes, drought, tornadoes, etc.
Frenchman Alexis De Tocqueville, in the 1830's, found that the greatness of America was from the flaming righteousness being preached in America's churches.
Modern America is very similar to ancient Israel. Both nations had a godly heritage. 52 of the 55 Founding Fathers who produced the Constitution were members of Christian churches. Israel and the U.S. have turned from God by removing God and his word from public schools and institutions. The Ten Commandments have been removed from public buildings except the Supreme Court Building. We openly practice baby-killing and sexual immorality.
International socials are trying to destroy our individual rights and freedoms — national independence with unconstitutional trade agreements like the USMCA agreement and our culture with illegal aliens who do not assimilate. Elitists seek to create a one-world government by making the USA a third world nation.
Edmund Burke said: “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” Whether we live in liberty or slavery depends on us to restore constitutional principles. We must get out of the tyrannical United Nations which is becoming a world government by passing H.R. 204. We must demand that our elected officials uphold their oaths of office to enforce the Constitution. Liberty is not free.
Adrian Arp
Filer
