“The greatest [calamity] which could befall us,” stated Jefferson, “would be submission to a government of unlimited powers.”

Keep this in mind because as a nation when discussing socialism, we are talking about a proposed government with “unlimited powers.” That’s the bottom line. With socialism, be it democratic, national or international — even modified with words like: “progressive,” “conservative” or a combination of the two, history tells us the end is always the same: death of a nation.

Regardless of the political rhetoric, “We the (ordinary) people” would lose all individuality and all leverage with our government. There’re no inalienable rights, only privileges granted by all-powerful faceless unaccountable bureaucrats, where nothing would be permitted except those things permitted. Meaning, if you buy a permit you might be able to exercise some degree of freedom, if by then we can even use the word “freedom” in its original context.

In short, you end up with “He has erected multitude of New Offices and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” Sound familiar? It should. Check out the Declaration of Independence.

Basically, socialism will reduce each American citizen to an overly managed state-owned farm animal, a dumb beast to be brought into the world as a slave, to live as a slave and when our usefulness to the state is over, to be eliminated as slaves were eliminated — euthanasia. After all, slavery didn’t end with the American Civil War, it simply changed forms.

The fight’s on, this very moment. Join the contest and be eaten, possibly? But with socialism, it’s guaranteed you will be eaten and the very best you can expect is to be eaten last. Join a group, study the Constitution because our present “Constitution is the solution.”

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

