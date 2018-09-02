“The greatest [calamity] which could befall us,” stated Jefferson, “would be submission to a government of unlimited powers.”
Keep this in mind because as a nation when discussing socialism, we are talking about a proposed government with “unlimited powers.” That’s the bottom line. With socialism, be it democratic, national or international — even modified with words like: “progressive,” “conservative” or a combination of the two, history tells us the end is always the same: death of a nation.
Regardless of the political rhetoric, “We the (ordinary) people” would lose all individuality and all leverage with our government. There’re no inalienable rights, only privileges granted by all-powerful faceless unaccountable bureaucrats, where nothing would be permitted except those things permitted. Meaning, if you buy a permit you might be able to exercise some degree of freedom, if by then we can even use the word “freedom” in its original context.
In short, you end up with “He has erected multitude of New Offices and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” Sound familiar? It should. Check out the Declaration of Independence.
Basically, socialism will reduce each American citizen to an overly managed state-owned farm animal, a dumb beast to be brought into the world as a slave, to live as a slave and when our usefulness to the state is over, to be eliminated as slaves were eliminated — euthanasia. After all, slavery didn’t end with the American Civil War, it simply changed forms.
The fight’s on, this very moment. Join the contest and be eaten, possibly? But with socialism, it’s guaranteed you will be eaten and the very best you can expect is to be eaten last. Join a group, study the Constitution because our present “Constitution is the solution.”
Mark Schuckert
Twin Falls
Mark,
Look on the bright side! At least the Democrats/Socialists/Communists have come out from behind their veil, " We can see clearly now."
The Democrats freely admit they are Socialists/Communists. They support all of that. Along with lawlessness and violence, and the absolute end of private property. It all belongs to the State under Socialism.
Someone could come to my house under socialism and say, " We don't think you and your wife need this big of home. We're moving you to a one bedroom apartment in Town and put a family in here." That's socialism. That's the Democrats.
We can clearly see them now, that is the good part.
They say, " We only want to be a little bit socialists."
That's like saying we only want to go to War a little bit, hence Korea and Vietnam.
Socialism natural and only course is the end of private ownership. The Country's in Europe they like to point their fingers at as successes are not Socialism at all, they are Market Economy's, not socialistic.
I only have one question for the Socialist, Communist, Democrats-only one!
Since this is an era when many people are concerned about ‘fairness’ and ‘social justice,’ what is your ‘fair share’ of what someone else has worked for?
Danny Crafton
Bernie Sanders has long referred to himself as a socialist rather than a member of the Democratic Party, which has naturally led to a lot of questions about what socialism means to him. He consistently references the social models of the Nordic states — especially Denmark — as his idea of what democratic socialism is all about. But in a speech Friday evening at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that while he's flattered to see Denmark discussed in a widely watched US presidential debate he doesn't think the socialist shoe fits.
*"I know that some people in the US associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism," he said. "Therefore, I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy."*
