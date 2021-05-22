Letter: Oregon Trail Elementary thankful for volunteer speakers

Oregon Trail Elementary School would like to thank the following community leaders for being so generous with their time and knowledge: Heidi Adams (Director of STEM Special Projects & Professor of Chemistry at CSI), Jason Meyerhoeffer (President & CEO of First Federal Bank), Jeremy Gooding (Certified Public Accountant at Stevens Pierce & Associates), Anna Scholes (Community Pharmacist), and Heather Ellsworth (Physician in St. Luke's Emergency Department). In May, these five individuals each volunteered to speak to a class of advanced fourth grade math students at Oregon Trail about their respective careers, focusing particularly on the value of mathematics within these careers. The students were able to interview these professionals, asking all of their burning questions about their jobs --from educational background, to daily responsibilities, to average salary, to balancing family life. Every interview was extremely beneficial to the students, as they walked away with great information, advice, and encouragement that will guide them on their own search for a career someday. These community leaders are all appreciated more than they know!