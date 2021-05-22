 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oregon Trail Elementary thankful for volunteer speakers
0 comments

Letter: Oregon Trail Elementary thankful for volunteer speakers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Oregon Trail Elementary School would like to thank the following community leaders for being so generous with their time and knowledge: Heidi Adams (Director of STEM Special Projects & Professor of Chemistry at CSI), Jason Meyerhoeffer (President & CEO of First Federal Bank), Jeremy Gooding (Certified Public Accountant at Stevens Pierce & Associates), Anna Scholes (Community Pharmacist), and Heather Ellsworth (Physician in St. Luke's Emergency Department). In May, these five individuals each volunteered to speak to a class of advanced fourth grade math students at Oregon Trail about their respective careers, focusing particularly on the value of mathematics within these careers. The students were able to interview these professionals, asking all of their burning questions about their jobs --from educational background, to daily responsibilities, to average salary, to balancing family life. Every interview was extremely beneficial to the students, as they walked away with great information, advice, and encouragement that will guide them on their own search for a career someday. These community leaders are all appreciated more than they know!

Amber Green

Twin Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Used to respect Jim Jones
Letters

Letter: Used to respect Jim Jones

I grew up with Walter Cronkite and new the rest of the story. Sadly in the past 16 years it has become necessary to both read and watch news from multiple feeds.

Letter: Voting by mail is safe
Letters

Letter: Voting by mail is safe

"A recent study by Stanford University Institute for Economic Policy research found that voting by mail did not result in a higher turnout for one party over another."

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?
Letters

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?

I see many disturbing parallels between McGeachin's 'Task Force' and the Chinese Communist Party's current Patriotic Education programs which uses nationalist sentiment to shore up its monopoly on power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News