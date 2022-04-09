Letter: Optimists thankful for Lost Wages night

Twin Falls Optimist Club was overjoyed to host the annual Lost Wages Casino Night on March 11, 2022. This event is the club’s largest fundraiser and allows the club to provide grants to youth-oriented organizations and projects. We are the people who provide funding for students as they travel to compete in academic competitions like BPA, DECA, and Robotics tournaments. We are the people who partner with the Boys and Girls Club to send home Christmas dinners to kids in need. We are the people who buy beds, boots, pillows, clothing, anything needed to help children transition out of foster care. We are the people who provide support to families of children battling cancer. And, we are the people who this year distributed over 1,000 coats to children across the Magic Valley.