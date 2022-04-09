Letter: Optimists thankful for Lost Wages night

Twin Falls Optimist Club was overjoyed to host the annual Lost Wages Casino Night on March 11, 2022. This event is the club’s largest fundraiser and allows the club to provide grants to youth-oriented organizations and projects. We are the people who provide funding for students as they travel to compete in academic competitions like BPA, DECA, and Robotics tournaments. We are the people who partner with the Boys and Girls Club to send home Christmas dinners to kids in need. We are the people who buy beds, boots, pillows, clothing, anything needed to help children transition out of foster care. We are the people who provide support to families of children battling cancer. And, we are the people who this year distributed over 1,000 coats to children across the Magic Valley.
This event could not have been possible without the generous support from many community-minded businesses and generous attendees. These individuals made it clear that they support the youth of our community by helping raise over $30,000. The Twin Fall Optimist Club can only be successful with a caring community that believes in the work that the club does. Thank you to Don Anderson Construction, Jensen Jewelers, Wilson Bates, Scholes Dermatology, Everton Mattress Factory, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, Plant Therapy, Rob Green Auto, Alliance Title & Escrow (NP), American Real Estate & Appraisal, Dick's Pharmacy, Guild Mortgage, IdaHome Realty, Jeff Reinke Farmers Insurance, Mammoth Financial, Rainguard Roofing, Title Fact, Robert Jones Realty, CPR, Watkins Distribution, Colliers, Threads, Real Property Management Magic Valley, and Title One.
People are also reading…
Thank you to the many additional businesses and individuals who supported this event by donating items for the silent auction and purchasing tickets. This event raised over $30,000 to support the youth in our community.
Sincerely,
Twin Falls Optimist Club