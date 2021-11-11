Letter: Opposing Lava Ridge Project on Veterans Day

Happy Veterans Day. Thank you to all veterans and to those who now serve.

I am a Vietnam War veteran. I am an advocate of renewable energy for the future of America but on this Veterans Day, I would like to express my strong opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Project being considered on the historic footprint of the former Minidoka War Relocation Center in southern Idaho. A massive wind farm of nearly 400 turbines stretching across 40 miles will negatively impact the often-forgotten and tragic historical significance of the area. In 1942, more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent (⅔ American citizens) were mass incarcerated in concentration camps throughout the United States. Minidoka held more than 13,000 people before the war’s end. This camp, like all the rest, was purposely built in a desolate location: deserted, uninhabited, and empty.

History also states that many men and women volunteered out of these camps to serve in the United States military. The all-Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team was the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the entire history of the U.S. military. About 18,000 people served, earning over 4,000 Purple Hearts, 21 Medals of Honor, and an unprecedented seven Presidential Unit Citations. Of the ten camps, the highest number came from Minidoka: more than 900 incarcerees served the U.S. during WWII.

The stories of loyal American soldiers leaving their families behind in miserable camps to fight for this country must be preserved. In honor of those who served, many making the ultimate sacrifice, the Minidoka National Historic Site must be preserved the way it was in 1942-1945 so that America can learn from its mistakes and evolve. The massive Lava Ridge Wind Project will surely destroy that opportunity.

Brian Shiroyama

Morgan Hill, California

