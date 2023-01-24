 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: One NHL player’s ‘act of conscience’

Letter to the editor

The current virtue-shrieking one hears regarding an act of conscience by Ivan Provorov of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers is a perfect example of the tyranny of depravity in a post-Christian culture.

For those unaware of the details, Provorov chose not to wear a gay pride warm-up jersey because homosexual activity conflicts with his religious beliefs and to do so would have been seen as support for an act that stands without peer in its mockery of God’s design.

Make no mistake, homosexual activity has become the centerpiece of a new religion that demands not only that people tolerate it but also celebrate it, even against their will.

Richard Guess

Hagerman

