"Any society that will give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and will lose both." Ben Franklin.
Meaning: Once unalienable rights are alienated they’ll never be recovered, except by revolt. Thus, it must be rights first and physical protection second, or we are doomed as a free nation.
Now, the incarceration issue. First, let’s understand the empire of the United States is the biggest jailor and warlord in the world. Why? There is just too much money being made and too many jobs on the line for it to be otherwise. Simply put, as an old acquaintance of mine said years ago, “The Drug War is nothing more than a Full-Employment Act for lawyers, judges, policemen, prison systems, corporations and their attendant bureaucracies.”
Example: With the taking of Afghanistan, the U.S. government would control 92 percent of the global opium market. And this fraudulent war on terror is but an extension of this fraudulent drug war — our longest war to date. This ongoing campaign is about money and jobs. Nothing more.
Recommended readings: "The Politics of Heroin" by McCoy; "Three Felonies a Day" by Silverglate; "How American Was Lost" by Roberts; "Battlefield America" by Whitehead; and "The Coming American Dictatorship" by Silveira.
If you want to know what to do about it, read: "Send in the Waco Killers" and "The Ballad of Carl Drega" by Vin Suprynowicz to start. Dig out a copy of your Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence.
Russell Means, the late Native American activist, said two very valuable things: 1. “You have a Constitution. Why don’t you use it?” And 2, pointing at us, “You’re all on the reservation now.” While reading, think about his use of the word: “reservation.”
Mark Schuckert
Twin Falls
