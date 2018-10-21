Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I read with interest Dr. Mark Peters' Reader Comment in the Sunday, Oct. 14, edition of the Times-News regarding the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act. He is right. It is heartening to see bipartisanship in a time when Congress and the nation are having difficulty finding common ground.

He described the exciting opportunities coming INL's way because of this act in the FY-19 budget — $100 million for advanced small modular reactor research and development, $20 million for a new program to develop micro-reactors, etc. However, I see one glaring omission in this grand plan — what to do with the nuclear waste that will be generated and remain at the site. There are no “millions of dollars” allocated for that.

Dr. Peters recently spoke at a Herrett Forum. When asked what should be done with the nuclear waste that we currently house at the site and that all these grand plans will generate, he answered “It's a problem,” which is a vast understatement.

Let's not get the cart before the horse. We absolutely need to solve the nuclear waste problem before any more is generated. Before we get bamboozled into being the nuclear waste dump for the nation under the guise of being the leaders in nuclear energy, we must insist that the issue of managing nuclear waste be addressed with the same enthusiasm and dollars as the exciting new opportunities that Dr. Peters describes.

Don't forget, plutonium has a half life of 24,000 years. Once it is here, it is here.

Melody Lenkner

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments