I read with interest Dr. Mark Peters' Reader Comment in the Sunday, Oct. 14, edition of the Times-News regarding the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act. He is right. It is heartening to see bipartisanship in a time when Congress and the nation are having difficulty finding common ground.
He described the exciting opportunities coming INL's way because of this act in the FY-19 budget — $100 million for advanced small modular reactor research and development, $20 million for a new program to develop micro-reactors, etc. However, I see one glaring omission in this grand plan — what to do with the nuclear waste that will be generated and remain at the site. There are no “millions of dollars” allocated for that.
Dr. Peters recently spoke at a Herrett Forum. When asked what should be done with the nuclear waste that we currently house at the site and that all these grand plans will generate, he answered “It's a problem,” which is a vast understatement.
Let's not get the cart before the horse. We absolutely need to solve the nuclear waste problem before any more is generated. Before we get bamboozled into being the nuclear waste dump for the nation under the guise of being the leaders in nuclear energy, we must insist that the issue of managing nuclear waste be addressed with the same enthusiasm and dollars as the exciting new opportunities that Dr. Peters describes.
Don't forget, plutonium has a half life of 24,000 years. Once it is here, it is here.
Melody Lenkner
Twin Falls
Since INL won't answer what to do, I will. Pass the Oregon Nuclear Waste bill. Perhaps write-in Peter Rickards for State Senator against do-nothing Lee Heider. Here is what I asked Wasden and even asked the Snake River Alliance to finally help. I share a clip of Bill Gates Ted Talk on his new nuclear design. Bill visited INL to access our stupidity, since he is smart enough to not experiment near HIS children.
In the 2 minutes Bill admits he can just leave the nuclear waste in the ground after the 60 year burn! Bill admits they could also take it out the waste and re-burn it, after some work, but he admits that is where the real danger is, when you open it up. In fact, his bragging point is his design only reduces how often you do the most dangerous part! This is where a mistake or a disgruntled employee can cause a meltdown criticality.
The Oregon nuclear waste law would stop this insanity, so why do you refuse to adopt or even mention the great Oregon nuclear waste law?
Do you understand the DOE Renewable Lab says we can OUTPOWER the USA with renewables? So why risk evacuating the most beautiful state in the nation? Asking for a friend...Peter peterforidaho.com
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FwJkZedx2Jz8wXE61Y4FaghQL1P9XCrG
On Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 11:08 AM, Peter Rickards wrote:
Attorney General Wasden, Governor Otter & Lt Gov Little, and federal folks,
I am asking you to endorse the great Oregon nuclear waste law, that requires certified storage space for the nuclear waste created, before permits are granted. I paste the law at the bottom. It is Court tested and Mother approved!
The politician's 1995 nuclear deal essentially agrees make Idaho to the permanent spent fuel dump, for a mere $22 million per year! I detail that below. The deal's penalty is so small, for the $15 billion wasted on Yucca, DOE has contracted for 684 years of an Idaho dump! Thanks! We can still save Idaho, but only if you stop lying to the citizens.
I have also asked Don't Waste Idaho and Snake River Alliance to stop incorrectly claiming the Hanford waste barrels and cask transportation are "not tested." While there are potential disasters with nuclear transportation, their statements need as much correction as the politicians. However, I would suggest Idaho refuse to allow any changes in transportation regulations, presently undergoing the legal procedure to import the Hanford waste.
Here are 4 questions to clarify how politicians have protected nuclear businesses that donate to them, instead of protecting Idaho families. Please reply.
1) Since the sodium-bearing high-level waste is delayed, why did Idaho not stop the shipments of imported spent fuel when the 2001 start date was missed, as mandated by E-5? That was Alan Lance''s pro-nuclear preference, but Wasden could have defended Idaho in 2003, right?
2) While Idaho politicians waited for any penalty, why did you all then decide NOT to use the deal's so-called "sole remedy" of stopping the shipments of spent fuel, in E-9, below? Why instead did you decide in favor of inconsequential fines and tasks instead of outright stopping the shipments, and wait 11 years for the secondary deadline of the completion date?
Did you decide not to stop the shipments because you favor the ongoing attempt to cluster nuclear work in Idaho?
E. Treatment and Transfer of Existing Wastes at INEL
5. Calcination of Sodium-Bearing Wastes. DOE shall commence calcination of sodiumbearing liquid high-level wastes by June 1, 2001. DOE shall complete calcination of sodium-bearing liquid high-level wastes by December 31, 2012.
9. The sole remedy for DOE's failure to meet any of the deadlines or requirements set forth in this section shall be the suspension of DOE spent fuel shipment to INEL as set forth in Section K.1.
https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/550338-1995_Settlement_Agreement.pdf
Regarding the promised removal of all this spent fuel:
3) Do you understand section K-2 c) makes Idaho the permanent spent fuel dump, cheaper than Yucca Mt?
4) Do you understand, if forced open, Yucca Mt would be full to capacity with our present backlog? The spent fuel from the new nuclear power plants planned for clustering at INL ,will need a whole new Yucca Mt, or be dumped here, for a mere $22 million per year?
Yes, indeed, "it's cheaper to keep her" if you do the math for the deal's penalty, for failure to remove the tons of spent fuel in 2035!!! This is actually how DOE views their deal, to exploit Idaho. The feds bought Idaho as their "National Sacrifice Zone" at a bargain price.
https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/550338-1995_Settlement_Agreement.pdf
K - 2 c) c. Payment Obligation. In the event that the federal parties do not carry out the requirement that all spent fuel located at INEL be removed from Idaho by January 1, 2035, then subject to the availability of the appropriations provided in advance for this purpose, the federal parties shall pay to the State of Idaho $60,000 for each day such requirement has not been met.
So, Cecil, Phil, Butch, Little, Simpson and ALL have contracted Idaho to be the PERMANENT nuclear waste dump for a mere $22 million per year!
While Nevada politicians beat the feds by strong State Permits, DOE has already spent $15 Billion on Yucca Mt.
The feds can pay our puny fine and waste Idaho for 684 years before spending $15 billion! That is if the DOE wants to pay, since the tiny fine is "subject to the availability of the appropriations"!
Trump and Simpson recently funded forcing Yucca Mt open, but please understand Yucca Mt would be FULL, even if forced open, so the new nuclear power cluster planned for INL would have to find a whole new dump!
That is why we need the Oregon nuclear waste law that requires certified waste storage BEFORE permitting, is needed to protect Idaho.
The estimated cost to force open Nevada is $96 billion. So even if DOE offers to pay the puny fine, at $60,000 per day that is 4,383 years of rent before DOE spends that $96 billion Nevada politicians are fighting.
Don't forget inflation makes that penalty even stupider.
Idaho is too great to evacuate ...Peter peterforidaho.com
http://www.ncsl.org/research/environment-and-natural-resources/states-restrictions-on-new-nuclear-power-facility.aspx
Oregon
- Waste disposal capability
- Voter approval
O.R.S. § 469.595
Before issuing a site certificate for a nuclear-fueled thermal power plant, the Energy Facility Siting Council must find that an adequate repository for the disposal of the high-level radioactive waste produced by the plant has been licensed to operate by the appropriate agency of the federal government. The repository must provide for the terminal disposition of such waste, with or without provision for retrieval for reprocessing.
O.R.S. § 469.597
(1) Notwithstanding the provisions of ORS 469.370, if the Energy Facility Siting Council finds that the requirements of ORS 469.595 have been satisfied and proposes to issue a site certificate for a nuclear-fueled thermal power plant, the proposal shall be submitted to the electors of this state for their approval or rejection at the next available statewide general election. The procedures for submitting a proposal to the electors under this section shall conform, as nearly as possible to those for state measures, including but not limited to procedures for printing related material in the voters' pamphlet.
(2) A site certificate for a nuclear-fueled thermal power plant shall not be issued until the electors of this state have approved the issuance of the certificate at an election held pursuant to subsection (1) of this section.
