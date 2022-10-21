Letter: On Nov. 8, choice is on the ballot in Idaho

As a State Representative, Rep. Laurie Lickley has personally voted to ban abortion, criminalize healthcare professionals, and give bounty rights to the families of rapists (S1309, S1385). Her party has now announced that they will next seek to pass an even more extreme ban on abortions by removing any exemptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

This makes the stakes of this election life and death for me. I do not mean that hyperbolically.

Due to a surgery I had as a child, I have a high risk of developing an ectopic pregnancy — a fatally dangerous condition that could kill me within hours — before I would ever have the opportunity to drive to another state for health care if it indeed occurred. The additional abortion ban would make it illegal in Idaho for my doctor to save my life in this case. They would be legally required to prioritize the life of an entirely non-viable fetus over my own.

Rep. Lickley voted for the original abortion bans. I have every reason to believe that she would vote to support this abortion bill too. So, I believe, would the two Republican candidates for our House Representative seats, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelsen.

Rep. Lickley’s opponent, Ron Taylor, as well as Representative Candidates, Rep. Ned Burns and Karma Metzler-Fitzgerald have been officially endorsed by Planned Parenthood as the candidates who will best protect the health and safety of women.

For me — and for a great many women who live in this state — the outcome of this election may prove to be a matter of life and death.

Choice is on the ballot. Make certain your voice is heard.