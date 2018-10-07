Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Oh Smoke, why do you hate me so?

Oh Smoke, my lungs burn for you. I love you so much, I can't breathe around you.

Oh Smoke, why do you hate me so?

I can't even think straight, I love you so much. My days become foggy thinking about you. Yet you never clear up. You won't leave me alone to see 10 feet. But can I trust you to stay around? Or will you leave me alone to see clear again?

Oh Smoke, why do you hate me so?

I cry because of you. My eyes hurt, they burn, they cringe, they water because of you.

Oh Smoke, why do you hate me so?

Your burn the land and set fire to trees. You pollute the air and the water. You burn everything I love. I can't see, I can't drink, I can't breathe.

Oh Smoke, just leave me alone. I say “leave me alone,” but I know you'll be back again next year. Oh Smoke just leave me alone!

Corey Bridges

Jerome

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments