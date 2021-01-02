Letter of thanks to Wreaths Across America sponsors and volunteers

Wreaths Across America, a national grass-roots initiative to remember and honor deceased veterans with the placement of wreaths, was a huge success at Filer Cemetery, West End Cemetery, and Snake River Canyon National Cemetery thanks to the cooperation of the cemetery boards and the hard work and dedication of many volunteers. Over 800 wreaths were sponsored by individuals and businesses and placed by volunteers on Wreaths Across America Day, where they will remain until mid-January. The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution thanks its members Ginger Gascho and Becky Lierman, as well as Gary Davis of the VFW and West End Men's Association, for serving as location coordinators. We also deeply appreciate all those who sponsored wreaths, with a special thank you to those who contributed at the Red Level (30-39 wreaths) – Terri Fairchild/Fairchild Shearing and West End Men's Association; White Level (20-29 wreaths) – Jill Carrol, Hayhook Farms, Thayne Jensen, Carla Ohanesian, and Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home; and Blue Level (10-19 wreaths) – Amalgamated Sugar, Andersons and its employees, Phoebe and Jeff Bird, Center for Physical Rehabilitation, Gary Davis, Jackie Frey, Shawn and Ruth Gould, Hospice Visions, Hub Insurance, Jaker's Bar & Grill/Jake and Grace Jones, Audrey Kissik, Sue Ellen Lammers, Frances Lancaster, Rondal Lang, Mary Kay Nelson, Northview Ladies Club, Plant Foods Inc., Joe Shaw, Stephan, Kvanvig, Stone & Trainor, TruLeap Technologies, VFW Post 3604, Maggie and Eric Watte, and Welch, Allen & Associates.