Letter of thanks: To veteran event helpers and river patrol

Organizations help Vietnam Veteran event a success
Hospice Visions, Inc. would like to thank Captain Kingsbury, Sgt. Howe, Corporal Smriko, Officer Hutchinson, and Officer Kraft of the Twin Falls Police Department for escorting the motorcyclists on their route, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club, the Vietnam Vets / Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Rich Stivers / Title Fact, Inc., the CSI Veterans Services, Chick-fil-A, for making and Fred Meyer the 6th Annual Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Welcome Home Event a success. We could not have accomplished this year’s event without you.
Tami Slatter RN, BSN, CHPCA
Executive Director, Hospice Visions
Thanks for river patrol
I am writing to express my appreciation to the sheriff’s office for the county’s willingness to patrol the Snake River. In particular, I would like to commend deputives Ken Menci and Matt Radmall.
In light of recent happenings on the river: the recovery of a drowning victim, lost for nearly two weeks, and a rescue and high-speed CPR effort that literally saved a person’s life; all of us using the river should be grateful to these two deputies. Without the diligent and persistent efforts of these officers, coupled with their background and extensive training, neither of these events would have turned out the way they did.
Observing the nationwide condemning of law enforcement and demands for defunding policing departments, I, for one, am grateful for their efforts. In each of the above mentioned incidents, both of the victims were doing things, and in places they were not supposed to.
Thank you, Deputies Menci and Radmall, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department! Please continue your efforts.
L. Reed Tucker
Jerome
