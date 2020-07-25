Letter of thanks: To veteran event helpers and river patrol

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizations help Vietnam Veteran event a success

Hospice Visions, Inc. would like to thank Captain Kingsbury, Sgt. Howe, Corporal Smriko, Officer Hutchinson, and Officer Kraft of the Twin Falls Police Department for escorting the motorcyclists on their route, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club, the Vietnam Vets / Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Rich Stivers / Title Fact, Inc., the CSI Veterans Services, Chick-fil-A, for making and Fred Meyer the 6th Annual Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Welcome Home Event a success. We could not have accomplished this year’s event without you.

Tami Slatter RN, BSN, CHPCA

Executive Director, Hospice Visions

Thanks for river patrol

I am writing to express my appreciation to the sheriff’s office for the county’s willingness to patrol the Snake River. In particular, I would like to commend deputives Ken Menci and Matt Radmall.