I would like to take this time to thank some people who expressed their opinion in the Times-News. They are: Grenville E. Day, Richard Aldama, Eleanore Burkhart, Adrian Arp, Ph.D., Bayley Bingham, Dallas Chase, Jim Davis, Paul Clark and Gordon Armstrong.
These people cover a wide range of topics, from education, to health care, politics and the environment. Thank you all.
John Scarlett
Gooding
