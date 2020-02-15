{{featured_button_text}}
I would like to take this time to thank some people who expressed their opinion in the Times-News. They are: Grenville E. Day, Richard Aldama, Eleanore Burkhart, Adrian Arp, Ph.D., Bayley Bingham, Dallas Chase, Jim Davis, Paul Clark and Gordon Armstrong.

These people cover a wide range of topics, from education, to health care, politics and the environment. Thank you all.

John Scarlett

Gooding

