Letter of thanks to the city of Twin Falls and a kind man

Light helps solve safety problem

A big shout out to the city of Twin Falls for a new light on Washington Street.

I was grateful for the sidewalks on Caswell Avenue reason kids from Perrine and Robert Stuart schools needed a safe place to walk. When Washington went in I requested a light for the kids, was not in budget then glad you got it now! A big safety issue for the kids.

Jeanne Meyer

Twin Falls

Thanks for returning purse

Cheers to the kind, honest man (Jose) who found a woman's purse left in a cart in the Home Depot parking lot on Sunday afternoon. He turned it into the police with everything, including money, still inside. The relieved woman told the man how thankful she was that such a wonderful person found her purse and made sure it was returned to her.

Karen Morrow

Twin Falls

