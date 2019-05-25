We would like to thank St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center for awarding us, the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly a $4,000 grant from the Community Health Improvement Fund to help our food services program. We, the board of directors and the seniors who value the services offered to the community at our center, are grateful for this award. These funds are much-needed and much-appreciated.
Mike Forsyth
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service. Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com.
If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.