Thank you to St. Luke's

We would like to thank St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center for awarding us, the Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly a $4,000 grant from the Community Health Improvement Fund to help our food services program. We, the board of directors and the seniors who value the services offered to the community at our center, are grateful for this award. These funds are much-needed and much-appreciated.

Mike Forsyth

Ageless Senior Center

Kimberly

