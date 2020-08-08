You have permission to edit this article.
Letter of thanks: To police staff who care
editor's pick

Letter of thanks: To police staff who care

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
I wanted to give a shout out to the Twin Falls Police Department and all it entails, such as dispatch.

On the evening of July 20 while I was working and as I drove along Blue Lakes, I saw American flags blowing along and getting run over. This bothered me. I know they were not cloth, but plastic or not, the flags still had the American stars and stripes and that is not meant to be trampled on in any form.

I telephoned dispatch and asked if they had an officer that was not busy, a rare occasion I know, if they could please safely remove the flags from the road. I thanked her and went on my way.

I was absolutely impressed and touched that they immediately responded to such a non emergency such as my request. We as a community should be so proud and grateful for TFPD. I am grateful and you touched me.

I also have to shout out to all police officers including my hometown Jerome (you guys are amazing), to all firefighters, EMT, armed forces, veterans, and anyone I might have forgot in the surrounding communities.

May God bless you all and keep you safe. You are a blessing to me and I salute you. Thank you.

Terrisa Haycock

Jerome

