Letter of thanks: To police staff who care

I wanted to give a shout out to the Twin Falls Police Department and all it entails, such as dispatch.
On the evening of July 20 while I was working and as I drove along Blue Lakes, I saw American flags blowing along and getting run over. This bothered me. I know they were not cloth, but plastic or not, the flags still had the American stars and stripes and that is not meant to be trampled on in any form.
I telephoned dispatch and asked if they had an officer that was not busy, a rare occasion I know, if they could please safely remove the flags from the road. I thanked her and went on my way.
I was absolutely impressed and touched that they immediately responded to such a non emergency such as my request. We as a community should be so proud and grateful for TFPD. I am grateful and you touched me.
I also have to shout out to all police officers including my hometown Jerome (you guys are amazing), to all firefighters, EMT, armed forces, veterans, and anyone I might have forgot in the surrounding communities.
May God bless you all and keep you safe. You are a blessing to me and I salute you. Thank you.
Terrisa Haycock
Jerome
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!