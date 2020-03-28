Letter of thanks to medical, emergency personnel and mail carriers

My sincere thanks go out to the medical and emergency people who are working hard during this epidemic crisis. Truck drivers, delivery workers and everyone else making sacrifices for us deserve special praise.

I would especially like to thank the letter carriers of the U.S. Postal Service. Many of them are military veterans who are serving the people of the United States a second time, delivering the mail during this epidemic. They are always there for us during the good times and bad, six days and sometimes seven days a week.