You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Letter of thanks to medical, emergency personnel and mail carriers
0 comments

Letter of thanks to medical, emergency personnel and mail carriers

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

My sincere thanks go out to the medical and emergency people who are working hard during this epidemic crisis. Truck drivers, delivery workers and everyone else making sacrifices for us deserve special praise.

I would especially like to thank the letter carriers of the U.S. Postal Service. Many of them are military veterans who are serving the people of the United States a second time, delivering the mail during this epidemic. They are always there for us during the good times and bad, six days and sometimes seven days a week.

John Paige

Pocatello

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to editor: Savage
Letters

Letter to editor: Savage

Now I understand. In return for the money people receive, there will be a provision on the end of the bill removing our protection that we now…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News