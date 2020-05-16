Letter of thanks: To Magic Valley and county commissioners, elected officials

During these unprecedented times, we have seen the beauty of the human spirit shine in amazing and inspiring ways. There have been so many opportunities for people to help others and they have not disappointed. There are hundreds of stories of the caring and giving nature of the people in our communities. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by people who put others before themselves. I would like to personally thank our Twin Falls and Jerome County Commissioners, along with many other elected officials for the support and dedication they have shown us during the best of times, but more importantly during the most challenging of times. Thank you!