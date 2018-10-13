Thank you to local drivers
As a previous resident of Twin Falls and a part-time resident of the area, all I can say is Twin Falls continues to amaze me.
Recently I had a package fall out of the back of my truck. I got to my destination 15 minutes later and realized what had happened. I just knew that, due to the value of the items in the ice chest, I would never see it again. I backtracked and found the intersection where the package was lost. Sitting on the sidewalk on the corner was the bright blue chest with the huge stickers stating Alaska Seafood, keep frozen, predominantly displayed on each side. I bet hundreds of cars had driven past, yet no one had stolen it.
So if whoever placed it out of traffic and on the corner is reading this, God bless you. For anyone who saw it and chose to leave it there, thank you. To the great community of Twin Falls, be proud of your honest citizens. You all made my day.
Robb Geesen
Kenai, Alaska, and Shoshone
Appreciation for Riverton Pumpkin Festival
To those who organized and put together the first annual Riverton Pumpkin Festival, I want to let you know what an amazing event it was. I understand it was just a few people who took on this task, but wow, what you did turned into a huge success.
I thought the rain might dampen the festival, but it didn't. It was very well attended, and there was something for everyone. Free hamburgers were served while quantities lasted, there were free pumpkins, several vendors, live music, games and activities for kids. They had fire trucks, the sheriff's boat and SWAT vehicle for kids to explore. I saw several with little fire hats and badges.
This was such an amazing community event that I sincerely hope will continue. Thank you to the volunteers and all who worked so hard on this; you are a true blessing and asset to our community.
Teri Stabley
Heyburn
Thank you from Twin Falls Optimist Club
The Twin Falls Optimist Club would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the community for their support of the Wings and Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge this past month. This event provides funding for area schools to support programs in athletics, band, cheer, dance and academics. This year, nearly $7,000 was distributed on the day of the event.
Thank you to our sponsors: Modern Woodmen, Scholes Dermatology, Dr. Robert Ward, Idaho Realty/Laura Fitzgerald, First Federal, Rob Green Auto Group, Twin Falls Home Finder Team/Rose Ann Eckrote & Terry Winkle, Ameriprise Financial/Eff McMurdie, Edward Jones/Lynn Hansen.
The in-kind sponsors are: Pepsi, Falls Brand, the Pack Cross Fit, Mr. Gas, Brizee Heating, Art Hoag, Blue Lakes Rotary Club, Burnt Lemon Grill, Western Waste, Road Work Ahead, Twin Falls High School Business Professionals of America, Rosenau Funeral Home, CSI Culinary Arts Program, Farmer’s Bank and St Luke’s Magic Valley.
And finally, thank you to the competitors who made the whole thing happen. The winners are: People’s Choice — Twin Falls Christian Academy, Best Wings — Farmer’s Bank, Best Dessert — South Hills Middle School, Best BBQ — Dennis Bowyer, Best Anything Goes — College of Southern Idaho, Best Chili — Rick Birdsong, School Spirt Award — Canyon Ridge High School.
Eva Craner
Twin Falls Optimist Club
