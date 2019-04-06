Appreciation for Jim Jones' column
Thank you, Jim Jones for writing your column in the Times-News. I really appreciate your thoughtfulness and rational thinking. Our elected officials would be way ahead to heed your advice.
Ed Briles
Twin Falls
