Letter of thanks to firefighters who saved our home
Letter of thanks to firefighters who saved our home

At a time when it seems that all the world and the news is filled with examples of hate and fear, we would like to publicly thank the firefighters and local firemen who helped us during the Badger Creek fire and resultant fire in Rock Creek canyon. The Gooding fire department and the Buhl fire department, as well as others worked without sleep for many hours to keep our home safe. As we evacuated they called out that they would try their best to care for our home as they would their own. When we returned home, Brandon Covey, head of the Gooding fire department, had left a note in the door that read, "David, I fed the cows and gave apples to the chickens." Thanks so much to all of you. We all need to remember that the world is full of genuinely good people.

David and Debbie Crockett

Hansen

