Letter of thanks to Clover Christian School donors and to United Electric Co-op

Thanks to Clover Christian School donors

The Clover Christian School Board, and everyone at Clover Lutheran Church, would like to thank all who came out to support our OctoberFest on Oct. 10. Money raised from this event and other large donations will assure that our mission will continue. Think of what you gave as the gift of God, and there is no greater gift that one can give another. We would like to thank those who organized the event, led by Principal Wendy Barckholtz.

Thanks to those who sought donation to the auction, those who donated items to be auctioned. We thank Bishop Auctions who donated their service; we are so very grateful. We thank those who prepared and served the meal. We thank the Boy Scouts who helped with the meal, those who donated food for the meal, and those who helped clean up afterwards. It was all held outside. We thank God for giving us a good day; we were truly blessed.

Our main goal here at Clover Christian School is to bring the message of Jesus to as many children as we can. Every day that a child comes to this school, they read stories from the Bible, learn the messages that Jesus gave us, sing praises and glorify God and pray and give thanks to Jesus for all he has done. Every day they learn that Jesus died on the cross for their sins, and if they believe they will be given the gift of eternal life.