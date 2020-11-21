Letter of thanks to Clover Christian School donors and to United Electric Co-op

Thanks to Clover Christian School donors
The Clover Christian School Board, and everyone at Clover Lutheran Church, would like to thank all who came out to support our OctoberFest on Oct. 10. Money raised from this event and other large donations will assure that our mission will continue. Think of what you gave as the gift of God, and there is no greater gift that one can give another. We would like to thank those who organized the event, led by Principal Wendy Barckholtz.
Thanks to those who sought donation to the auction, those who donated items to be auctioned. We thank Bishop Auctions who donated their service; we are so very grateful. We thank those who prepared and served the meal. We thank the Boy Scouts who helped with the meal, those who donated food for the meal, and those who helped clean up afterwards. It was all held outside. We thank God for giving us a good day; we were truly blessed.
Our main goal here at Clover Christian School is to bring the message of Jesus to as many children as we can. Every day that a child comes to this school, they read stories from the Bible, learn the messages that Jesus gave us, sing praises and glorify God and pray and give thanks to Jesus for all he has done. Every day they learn that Jesus died on the cross for their sins, and if they believe they will be given the gift of eternal life.
Clover school has been here for 100 years. Over 1,000 students have went through this school. They take what they learn about Jesus and pass it on to their family and friends. So it becomes 1,000 x 1,000 that the word of God had been spread to.
We listen to God when He says "Go ye there forward and teach all nations baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost." With your gifts over these many years, we have kept the school running. The message we have given has spread throughout this nation and even all over the world. God works through people and he has worked through all of you and we are truly blessed.
The Clover Christian School Board
Thank you, United Electric Co-op!
Thank you, United Electric Co-op for your superior customer service Oct. 27. That Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., my husband and I heard a loud pop followed by a power outage in our home. In the past, a power outage at our house has rarely lasted longer than a few minutes, but the "POP" was bothersome, so we decided to call United Electric and report it. Our call was promptly answered by a live person! A very pleasant gentleman took our information and assured us one of their crew would be out shortly. Indeed shortly, one of their vehicles drove into our yard. Again, a very pleasant gentleman began assessing the situation and diagnosed the problem. A broken wire that lay six feet under our driveway — yikes! My husband and I both agreed this fix would take at least a day, so set up our generator and prepared to spend the night with minimal power.
That, however, was not their plan. Despite the cold, late hour, and knowing we would be OK with our generator, they never once suggested we wait until morning to fix the problem. Soon, there were four crew members with their equipment in our driveway working professionally and pleasantly as a team. The six-foot hole was dug, the wire was prepared and the hole filled in looking good as before. Power was restored at 12:30 a.m. What a great job!
This crew was all about taking care of their customer and went over and above their call of duty. We have no doubt they would rather have been out of the cold and home with their families.
With all the turmoil happening in our country, we wanted to share a positive story about what great people the United Electric Co. has employed and how caring they are for the people in our community. No politics, religion or fame involved, just good people taking care of their neighbor.
Cliff and Ruth Goicoechea
Burley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!