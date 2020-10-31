 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks to Can'd Aid and Koto Brewing
On behalf of all staff, students and families I would like to take this opportunity thank Can’d Aid Organization as well as Koto’s Brewery for their generosity. On Oct. 21, 2020, Can’d Aid representative Sarah Leavitt delivered 66 bikes and helmets to our first and second grade students. The bikes were assembled locally with many community volunteers at Koto’s Brewery in downtown Twin Falls. It was an honor to work with this organization and to be able to put smiles on the faces of every first and second grader at Bickel Elementary School. The bikes arrived in a U-Haul truck and were unloaded by staff members as well as Ms. Idso’s fifth grade class. As parents picked up the bikes with their students it was so wonderful to see the excitement and appreciation that they expressed for the gift. One parent starting crying saying that she could never have afforded to give her child a bike and this was the happiest day she has had in a very long time.

Again thank you to everyone who made it possible for Bickel students to benefit from this organization and from our local volunteers. We are so appreciative of all of you and we are so honored that you chose us as the recipients of your wonderful gift.

Sincerely,

Lucy Wills

School Counselor

Bickel Elementary

Twin Falls, Idaho

