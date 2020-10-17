Letter of thanks to a Cassia County deputy

This is for officer Doty of the Cassia County police force. I just want to say thank you and let everyone know how wonderful you are! You really seem to focus on fixing problems rather than instantly putting people in jail. I want to thank you for all your hard work you put in dealing with my girls and myself. Officers like you are the reason I will always support the thin blue line flag! I thank you again for checking up on us and talking to my girls! They where very worried but you put them at ease. You are a credit to your uniform and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department is darn lucky to have you, as well as us citizens! Thank you again, D.H.
Dusty Hohnstein
Burley
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!