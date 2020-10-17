 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks to a Cassia County deputy
This is for officer Doty of the Cassia County police force. I just want to say thank you and let everyone know how wonderful you are! You really seem to focus on fixing problems rather than instantly putting people in jail. I want to thank you for all your hard work you put in dealing with my girls and myself. Officers like you are the reason I will always support the thin blue line flag! I thank you again for checking up on us and talking to my girls! They where very worried but you put them at ease. You are a credit to your uniform and the Cassia County Sheriff’s Department is darn lucky to have you, as well as us citizens! Thank you again, D.H.

Dusty Hohnstein

Burley

