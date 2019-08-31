Thank you to supporters of Snake River Canyons Park
Several people and organizations played a significant role in the recent completion of a project to improve Snake River Canyons Park. The project involved placing rocks, up to six feet in diameter, as barriers to discourage people from dumping trash into the canyon from the north rim.
The Jerome County Commissioners enthusiastically supported this project. Idaho Department of Lands and U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved placing rocks on land they administer. BLM also gave Jerome County the rocks needed from its pit close to where they were needed. North Side Canal Company provided manpower and a loader and truck to move the rocks from the pit to near the rim. Jerome Highway District provided manpower and two loaders to place many rocks at their final destination. Additional rocks were moved into position as an Eagle Scout project by Stockton Lott.
This project was only possible because of the efforts of many and, once again, demonstrates support for the Snake River Canyons Park and that the Magic Valley is truly a magical place to live.
Looking forward, the capstone of the Snake River Canyons Park could be the needed purchase of the historically fascinating Devil's Corral. This could be the gem of the developing park.
We sincerely thank everyone who was involved in this project.
Carl Nellis and James Irwin
Jerome
