Letter of thanks: Thanks to a kind stranger during an accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the nice lady in the truck who stopped to offer me help this past week when I fell and got hurt on the Bliss Grade, I want to thank you so much for your concern and want you to know also how very much I appreciate it!

I am OK, I just had fallen backward, full impact on big rocks below me and hit on the back of my head on both sides, thus all the blood, as my head got cuts on both sides under my hair.

I apologize if i didn't seem more grateful to you as I was a little in shock and shaky. I drove back toward my family's place and got doctored up. I am OK, just pretty sore and a little bit of wounds.

Thank You again! You are appreciated!

Terrie Motta

Buhl

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0