Letter of thanks: Thanks for sporting graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again the Twin Falls community demonstrated why we are a town full of civic pride, compassion and empathy.

The support Twin Falls High School received for their Senior Celebration on May 18 was truly overwhelming. So many people worked extremely hard to honor our graduates.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls High School parents, Twin Falls High School staff, Magic Valley Mall, Twin Falls City Council, Lee Broadcasting, all the sponsors of the signs for our graduates, Lucy Wills for getting those out, Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees, Dr. Dickinson, Dr. Erickson, and all the business that honored our graduates on their reader boards. I most likely missed others but their contribution is ever so valuable.

Our seniors missed out on prom, their senior trip, yearbook signing, and spring activities. The parade went a long way in bringing back enjoyment and excitement to their senior year. Thank you Twin Falls community for your support.

Dan Vogt

Principal, Twin Falls High School

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0