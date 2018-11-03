Thank you to search and rescue
Thank you Twin Falls County Search and Rescue, including their helicopter pilot. They braved the cold, rainy night Oct. 6 looking for Greg Taylor, who was missing on the Snake River below Shoshone Falls.
Thankfully he was found the following day, after spending the night perched two-thirds the way up the canyon wall, unable to go any farther up and too dangerous to go back down.
Thanks again from Greg and his family.
Susan Taylor
Twin Falls
