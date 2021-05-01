 Skip to main content
Letter of Thanks: Grateful for local kindness
Letter of Thanks: Grateful for local kindness

Last Saturday evening my wife and I were excited but a little uncertain about meeting our friends for dinner at Milner’s Gate Restaurant. The excitement was because it was the first time we were enjoying dinner at a restaurant in nearly a year. The uncertainty was because the lid that had helped keep racial hate in check had been lifted off in the past four years and sadly there are those throughout our country who took advantage of more openly exhibiting their bigotry and bias against people of color. Our friends that we met for dinner are a wonderful couple from west Africa. As an Asian American, I could not help but wonder if there might be somebody who looked at our dinner group with racial disdain.

Instead, we were treated with the kindest of humanity. An anonymous diner in the restaurant told our server they wanted to contribute $50 to make our dinner even more enjoyable and in hopes that we would pay it forward. We are forever grateful to the kind and generous human being who blessed us with this gift. It really reinforces my belief that there are people in the Magic Valley who appreciate the diversity of our population. We are all so grateful to this act of kindness by this generous and loving person. And we will pay it forward.

Don Morishita

Twin Falls

