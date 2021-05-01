Letter of Thanks: Grateful for local kindness

Last Saturday evening my wife and I were excited but a little uncertain about meeting our friends for dinner at Milner’s Gate Restaurant. The excitement was because it was the first time we were enjoying dinner at a restaurant in nearly a year. The uncertainty was because the lid that had helped keep racial hate in check had been lifted off in the past four years and sadly there are those throughout our country who took advantage of more openly exhibiting their bigotry and bias against people of color. Our friends that we met for dinner are a wonderful couple from west Africa. As an Asian American, I could not help but wonder if there might be somebody who looked at our dinner group with racial disdain.