Letter of Thanks from the Wells and Blacker families

The family of Lucas Wells would like to send a heart-felt thank you for the prayers, cards, visits, meals, flowers and monetary donations that we have received since his passing. Thank you to the Fire department and Sheriff's office for escorting us from Burley to the Basin Cemetery. It was obvious that you truly take care of your "own!" We have been touched by your display of honor and dignity to one of your long-time volunteers.

We live in a wonderful place where we don't have to carry our burdens alone. Thank you for making our load easier!

