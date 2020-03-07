Letter of Thanks from the Wells and Blacker families
0 comments

Letter of Thanks from the Wells and Blacker families

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The family of Lucas Wells would like to send a heart-felt thank you for the prayers, cards, visits, meals, flowers and monetary donations that we have received since his passing. Thank you to the Fire department and Sheriff's office for escorting us from Burley to the Basin Cemetery. It was obvious that you truly take care of your "own!" We have been touched by your display of honor and dignity to one of your long-time volunteers.

We live in a wonderful place where we don't have to carry our burdens alone. Thank you for making our load easier!

Sincerely,

The Wells and Blacker Families

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from organizations thanking contributors or supporters and individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service. Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com.

If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service Department.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A waste of wildlife
Letters

Letter: A waste of wildlife

Despite opposition from 23,000 folks (out of 27,000), the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously to increase trapping, snaring and k…

Letter: A letter of agreement
Letters

Letter: A letter of agreement

I thoroughly agree with John Kapeleris, Edward Easterly, Joeseph Lowry, Bill Therrien, Gordon, Adrian. Read the Bible, Book of Mormon, a belie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News