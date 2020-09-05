 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks from the Jerome historical society
The Jerome County Historical Society would like to thank the following for their assistance at Live History Day: Civil War Volunteers, Anasazi Boy Scouts, Lickley Family, Northside Model Railroaders, Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers, Keenan Burnham, American Historic Truck Association, Frank and Kasi Krone, Jerome Cheese, Times-News, North Side Journal, 103 Edge, KART radio—Lee Family Broadcasting, KMVT, Byron and Ruby Marshall, Jackie and Denzel Larsen, Jim Ruby, Ray Bagby, Fiddlers, Miller’s Petting Zoo, Gas Engines, Warren and Flora Jacky, National Park Service, Ida Licious, Maria’s lunch, Circle A Construction (Aslett), Hatchet Throwing, Blacksmith, Charles Howell, Ben Crouch, John Crozier (Jerome County Commissioners), Laurie and Bill Lickley, Rob Ellis, Randy & Jan Andrus—Big Sky Leatherworks, Rex Studyvin Heirloom animals, sheepshearers, LBP Farms, Rodney McKay, Jerome Print Shop, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Sign Works, Jerome City. Everyone who baked fruit pies and those who purchased the pies. All other volunteers who helped.

Jeff Mecham,

Shonna & Scott Fraser,

Kim & Dustin Lickley,

Linda Helms, Marian Posey, Wilford & Louise Lampman

Jerome County

Historical Society

