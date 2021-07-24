Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981

As we celebrated our 40th high school reunion, the Twin Falls High School Class of 1981 would like to thank all the teachers, administrators and staff who put up with us for 12 years. Your leadership and instruction helped mold us into the individuals we are today. Sometimes you were strict with us, but that helped prepare us for the rough times we would face later in life. You willing gave of yourself, time and sometimes money. We cannot thank you enough for all you did for us.

We would also like to thank all the current teachers and staff who have taught or are now teaching our children and grandchildren, especially during this time of COVID. Thank you for helping to mold them to become responsible adults.

Thanks to all those who attended and made it a great 40th reunion. To quote from our class song “The Best of Times” by Styx “Our memories of yesterday will last a lifetime. We'll take the best, forget the rest, and someday we'll find these are the best of times..."

Thank you again for all you did for the TFHS Class of 1981. May God richly bless you.

TFHS Class of 1981

