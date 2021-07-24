 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981
0 comments

Letter of thanks from TFHS Class of 1981

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As we celebrated our 40th high school reunion, the Twin Falls High School Class of 1981 would like to thank all the teachers, administrators and staff who put up with us for 12 years. Your leadership and instruction helped mold us into the individuals we are today. Sometimes you were strict with us, but that helped prepare us for the rough times we would face later in life. You willing gave of yourself, time and sometimes money. We cannot thank you enough for all you did for us.

We would also like to thank all the current teachers and staff who have taught or are now teaching our children and grandchildren, especially during this time of COVID. Thank you for helping to mold them to become responsible adults.

Thanks to all those who attended and made it a great 40th reunion. To quote from our class song “The Best of Times” by Styx “Our memories of yesterday will last a lifetime. We'll take the best, forget the rest, and someday we'll find these are the best of times..."

Thank you again for all you did for the TFHS Class of 1981. May God richly bless you.

TFHS Class of 1981

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Wake up Americans!
Letters

Letter: Wake up Americans!

America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.
Letters

Letter: Noise problem? No. California problem? Yes.

Letter to the editor: What shall we do here? Tell all the Southern Californians they're not welcome here? No, after all, they're people too and fellow Americans. We cannot help that they ruined their state, and now they're here to wreck ours. 

Letter: Does Twin Falls have a noise problem?
Letters

Letter: Does Twin Falls have a noise problem?

. . .during our lunch we were repeatedly interrupted by very noisy cars and motorcycles. Some of the culprits were repeat offenders. I have been working on bringing a new business into down town so have eaten multiple times on Main Street and have observed the same behavior before.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News