Sun Valley Center for the Arts appreciates Vintner Dinner hosts

The 2019 Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction featured nine unique and spectacular Vintner Dinners. In gorgeous homes, alongside rivers, among the mountains and under the stars, these dinners offered an experience like no other with outstanding wines, stunning surroundings and wonderful company.

The Vintner Dinners are a time-honored tradition of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction. We are grateful to our 2019 Vintner Dinner hosts who graciously opened their homes to create these magical evenings for the Wine Auction attendees. By organizing and underwriting a Vintner Dinner, they have made an investment in the center which is ultimately tripled through the participation their dinner enabled.

Individually, these people have provided valuable support to the arts in our community: Lisa Rose and Marty Albertson; Andie, Chris and Jennifer Laporte; Liz Brown and Mary Constant; Tracy and Greg Johnson; Mary and Alan Hogg; Cynthia and Blair Hull; Stacey and Dan Levitan, Becky and Pete Smith; and Lisa and Dave Whorton.

Sun Valley Center for the Arts staff

