Letter of Thanks from Oakley Valley Arts Council

The Oakley Valley Arts Council appreciates being able to repair and upholster the seat bottoms at Howells Opera House by a generous grant from the First Federal Foundation. Thank You!

Thank you to Project Mutual Telephone for letting us use remaining monies from a prior grant, Eldon and Charmaine Ralphs, and several anonymous donors. Rainbow Upholstery gave us a great deal and repaired and upholstered all the theater seat bottoms. Thank you for your great work! We appreciate your willingness to help.

OVAC appreciates the many board members removing and reinstalling seat bottoms. A lot of hours were spent in service. Thank You!

We appreciate all that continue to participate, whether on stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience. OVAC will return with productions when the coronavirus calms down.

Thank you for many years of support!

