Gifts Of Love 22nd year was Successful!
We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our community for supporting this worthwhile cause of providing Christmas to our local care centers. It is because of their generosity we were able to expand our program to provide gifts to five local care centers.
It is through their generous donations of money, gifts or precious time we have been able to do as much as we have. Glanbia Foods, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Modern Woodmen of America Youth Service Club, Our Savior Lutheran Quilters, Chick-fil-A, Pheasant Cove Dental, Dr. Darren W. Coleman, Dr. Lisa Burgett, Dr. David Spritzer, Derrick & Teresa O’Dell, Ellie Carrico & Family, Colleen Reeves, Karen Henry,
Jackie Schomberg, Corinne Martins, Megan Satterwhite, Vanda Johnson, Allyson Stark, Susan McPherson, Yvonne Daniel, Melissa and Brent Mort & Family, Denise Martin, LDS 11th Ward, Magic Valley Youth & Adult Services, CASA, Safe House Kids, and a special Thank You to the Twin Falls County Commissioners, The Times-News and KMVT.
We apologize if we failed to mention any of our wonderful contributors. We at Gifts Of Love are so grateful to everyone who helped to make 2019 so special for so many.
Teresa Rogers-Kossman
Twin Falls, ID
