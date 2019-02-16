Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Fire department thanks well-wishers

Jerome Rural fire District thanks those who have sent money to us in memory of Robert Fairbrother. We also thank his family for thinking of us in their time of sorrow.

The funds will be used for some new furniture for the meeting room. 

Members of Jerome Rural Fire Department

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: Organizations thanking contributors or supporters.

Individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.

Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service department.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments