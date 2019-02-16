Fire department thanks well-wishers
Jerome Rural fire District thanks those who have sent money to us in memory of Robert Fairbrother. We also thank his family for thinking of us in their time of sorrow.
The funds will be used for some new furniture for the meeting room.
Members of Jerome Rural Fire Department
Subscribe to Breaking News
The Letters of Thanks column will publish letters of up to 200 words from: Organizations thanking contributors or supporters.
Individuals thanking public agencies and businesses for extraordinary service.
Send letters to letters@magicvalley.com. If you would like to purchase a classified ad to express gratitude of a personal rather than public nature, call the Times-News Customer Service department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.