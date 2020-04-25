Letter of thanks: From Hospice Visions

Everyone at Hospice Visions, Inc., would like to thank our outstanding volunteers and our Volunteer Board of Directors during this week of National Volunteer Recognition. Patient, Administrative & Fundraising Volunteers: Patti Adam, Debra Berry, Barbara Bohl, Levi Bridwell, Pam Burkett, Bob & Evelyn Davis, Nicola Costello, Heather Deuel, Frank & Jeanene Ellis, Jenny Harmon, Alan Huot, Emanuel Marin, Judy Martens, Randy Slickers, Jim Stevens and Darlene Stockton. The Hospice Visions, Inc., Volunteer Board of Directors: Dr. Richard Hammond, Jay Bride, Buffy Vansickle, Tug Worst, Dr. M. Cole Johnson, Rick White, Joed Steinberg and Sister Rosemary Boessen. Thank you for your tireless dedication and all you’ve done to contribute to and guide the direction of the only locally founded and operated Hospice in South Central Idaho. You are loved, and appreciated!