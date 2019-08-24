{{featured_button_text}}
Helping Hearts & Hands appreciates bank

The all-volunteer board of directors and staff of Helping Hearts & Hands would like to thank the Columbia Bank in Gooding for its generous donation.

We help food-insecure families in Gooding, Wendell and Bliss. We could not do what we do without the generous help of the community. Thank you.

Cindi Canine, President

Board of Directors and a weekly volunteer

Helping Hearts & Hands

