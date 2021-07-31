Letter of Thanks for those who helped with law enforcement dinner

On July 24, a barbeque dinner was served and made available to all law enforcement in Twin Falls County including Idaho State Police. The purpose was to show appreciation for the work they do. On the menu were BBQ rigs, chicken, baked beans, homemade dinner rolls, salad, then some delicious pie and ice cream.

Some of the food was purchased by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3604 who had members in attendance. Quigley's Heat and Metal Shop donated an American Flag cutout in a sheet of stainless steel.

This was awarded to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office. They won the drawing.

Old Home Cooking of Buhl, Red Tavern Restaurant of Chico, California, and several local residents made donations as well to help put this on.

My thanks goes to all who helped to make this a successful event, to all the law enforcement officers, active and retired, dispatchers, clerks and county commissioners who were in attendance. The entertainment by Cheechakos brought laughter and enjoyment.

We here do not defund the police, we have fun with the police and support them. They are the good guys.

Thank you again. See you all next year.