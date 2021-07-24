Letter of thanks for teaming up for McCash for Kids

On July 13th, nine local McDonalds restaurants teamed up again with Townsquare Media for the 9th Annual McCash for Kids. This year over $4,364 was raised through McDonalds and $1,000 from Townsqure Media for a total of $5,364 to help South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) assist low-income families with kids, K thru 12 for school supplies with the upcoming 2021 school year.

Sincere appreciation and gratitude to Bill, Donna, Darrin and Ryan Kyle for their continued support and to the restaurant employee’s that joined in the competition between radio stations and McDonald’s stores to see who could raise the most money. Thanks to the patrons who helped by purchasing dinner meals, drinks and desert treats throughout the evening. For each purchase, 25% of the proceeds were donated to SCCAP for school supplies along with the generous cash donations made throughout the evening. Many thanks to all the other sponsors; Advocates Injury Attorneys, Babbles Cleaners & Alterations, Beams Flooring America, Les Schwab, Elite Accounting, Elite Drafting & Design, Idaho Central Credit Union, MVP Coatings & Title One which helped make the event possible.