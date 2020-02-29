Letter of thanks for organizing Artists Against Hunger

I wish to extend my family's thanks to the College of Southern Idaho, the CSI Arts Department, and in particular to Ceramics Instructor Mayumi Kiefer for organizing the Saturday Feb. 22 "Artists Against Hunger" event. This event, in collaboration with students and local businesses, raised funds to fight hunger in our community. It also added another great new tradition to CSI's portfolio of community outreach. The ceramics program is one of CSI's most popular courses among students and the Magic Valley community at large, both via its mainstream curriculum and adult enrichment programs. Instructors like Mayumi Kiefer, and engaging popular classes like the ceramic arts, add an enormously appreciated aspect to our daily lives in the Magic Valley. We are very lucky to have these kinds of offerings available to us here through CSI. Heartfelt thanks!