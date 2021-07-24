 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks for Live History Day helpers
Letter of thanks for Live History Day helpers

Jerome County Historical Society wishes to thank all the volunteers, demonstrators, and businesses that assisted with 2021 Live History Day: Jerome Cheese (Agropur), Wal-Mart, The Lickley Family, Denzel and Jackie Larsen, College of Southern Idaho Reptile Exhibit, North Side Model Railroaders, Snake River Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society, Minidoka Internment Site, Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers, Hit & Miss Motors, the Burnham family, Lee Family Radio, Times News, North Side Journal, Jerome School District, Prescott & Craig Insurance, Sign Advantage, Jerome City Public Works, Moss Greenhouse, Integrated Technology, Boy Scout Troop 139, LBP Farms, Rod McKay, the Aslett family, Pop’s Vintage Ice Cream, IdaLicious, Maria’s Hamburgers, Taco Fusion, barbeque chicken and pulled pork stand, Revolutionary War volunteers, Tom Wangiman, Anasazi Boy Scouts, Eric Carter—the Blacksmith, Civil War volunteers, the Marshall family, the Krone family, Jerome County Commissioners, antique motorcycles and snowmobiles demonstrators, sheep shearers, Our Happy Acres farm animals, Rex Studyvin farm animals, Western Waste, Wickle Tire Pro, Fiddler’s Inc, the Crouch family, all the volunteers who prepared the grounds, all the people who baked fruit pies and purchased the pies, and all the visitors who came.

JCHS Board of Directors: Jeff Mecham, Shonna & Scott Fraser, Kim Lickley, Marian Posey, Wilford Lampman and Linda Helms

