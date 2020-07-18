Letter of thanks for honesty

Today I went for a haircut, nothing unusual, then picked up my husband for a lunch date before heading to the grocery store. When I reached in my wallet to pay for the meals I noticed I was missing some money. I continued on to the store despite trying to think where I would have placed the cash . As I was driving back home I received a call from my hairdresser. She asked if I had accidentally left a $100 bill with my payment, She was going down her appointment book of all her patrons to see who had left the money. Thank you, Tina Wright, for your honesty and integrity.