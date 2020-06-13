Letter of thanks for helping with TFHS parade and Council vote

Kudos to Council for lofts vote

Kudos to the Twin Falls City Council for your vote on the Masqueray Lofts apartment project. Thank you for conceding that this project was not, and is not, conducive to the Downtown Historic District. Is was greatly appreciated that you acknowledged the negative impact this project would have, not only aesthetically, but to the residents who choose to live in “old town.” It was obvious, by your individual comments, that each of you were sincere in your understanding of the ramifications this project would have placed, not only on the entire community but the people within the community. Although not enough, Thank You.