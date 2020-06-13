Letter of thanks for helping with TFHS parade and Council vote

Kudos to Council for lofts vote
Kudos to the Twin Falls City Council for your vote on the Masqueray Lofts apartment project. Thank you for conceding that this project was not, and is not, conducive to the Downtown Historic District. Is was greatly appreciated that you acknowledged the negative impact this project would have, not only aesthetically, but to the residents who choose to live in “old town.” It was obvious, by your individual comments, that each of you were sincere in your understanding of the ramifications this project would have placed, not only on the entire community but the people within the community. Although not enough, Thank You.
Dave Frantz
Twin Falls
Thanks for making TFHS graduation parade possible
The 2020 Twin Falls High School graduating class and their families would like to thank all those that helped make our graduation parade possible. It was such a fun and unique experience and we couldn’t have done it with out your support! Special thanks to Threads, Magic Valley Mall, Jardine Productions, Dr. Nic, Broc Johnson & Sage Lee—103.1 The Edge & Lee Family Broadcasting, Joey Bravo—Music Monster KTPZ & Iliad Media, Rob Green Auto Group, Twin Falls Police Department, First Federal, McDonalds, Primary Therapy Source, Idaho Pizza, Praxair, Townsquare Media, Set in Time Photography—Bethany Cook, Melissa Gutierrez Photography, Kenydi Young, Ellie Dick, Kerrianne Burch, Angi Naerebout, Jennifer Jensen, Dolores Maccabee, Deanne Bailey, Nancy Jones, Jessica Leavitt, Lynn Harmison, Dan Vogt, Ryan Nesmith, Shaun Walker, Carrie Ploss, TFHS Senior Student Council, TFSD School Board members, CRHS Grad Committee and all the TFHS teachers and administration that helped volunteer the night of the parade. Thank you! You are the best! We loved being together to celebrate! Congrats to all 2020 graduates!
2020 TFHS Grad Parade Committee
