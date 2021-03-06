 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks for helping Neighbors in Need
Letter of thanks for helping Neighbors in Need

Many thanks to all who supported the benefit auction for the Neighbors in Need outreach program at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls. Funds raised through the auction will allow us to continue to provide food to the Twin Falls school food pantries and to work with Community Action to assist families in the Magic Valley who struggle to meet basic needs of shelter, heat and water. Particular thanks to Joe Hutchins and Idaho Auction Barn, Twin Falls Glass, donors of auction items, and all who donated to Neighbors in Need without purchasing anything. God blesses others through your generosity.

Cindy Jardine, Chair, NiN Committee

Twin Falls

