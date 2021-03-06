 Skip to main content
Letter of thanks for COVID-19 vaccines
Letter of thanks for COVID-19 vaccines

A big thank you.

I completed my COVID vaccinations last week at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. I was greatly impressed by this “well-oiled’” health care machine. But it was more than that! All health care professionals and volunteers greeted each of us with a smile, respect, and kindness. I’m grateful for having my vaccine and for all St. Luke’s who made this a positive experience! Thanks to all the other health care professionals in the Magic Valley who are providing the COVID vaccines to our friends and neighbors in our communities.

Mary Ann Gilmore

Twin Falls

