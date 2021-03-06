Letter of thanks for COVID-19 vaccines

I completed my COVID vaccinations last week at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. I was greatly impressed by this “well-oiled’” health care machine. But it was more than that! All health care professionals and volunteers greeted each of us with a smile, respect, and kindness. I’m grateful for having my vaccine and for all St. Luke’s who made this a positive experience! Thanks to all the other health care professionals in the Magic Valley who are providing the COVID vaccines to our friends and neighbors in our communities.