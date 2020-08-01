Letter of thanks: For cleaning the outhouse — who does that?!

For cleaning the outhouse — who does that?!

I was camping with Ben last week in the South Hills when we met Rev. Springer’s wife, Carol, and their friend Dale. Lovely people. Later on, Carol put on her cleaning gloves and with a bucket of soapy water and some disinfectant, went into the “outhouse” and scrubbed the walls, floor and the toilet. Who does that?!? What a nice thing for the rest of us that were using it. It was clean, smelled good, a pleasure to be in it. I thanked her then and I want more people to know about her. God bless.