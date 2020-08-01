You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter of thanks: For cleaning the outhouse — who does that?!
0 comments

Letter of thanks: For cleaning the outhouse — who does that?!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

For cleaning the outhouse — who does that?!

I was camping with Ben last week in the South Hills when we met Rev. Springer’s wife, Carol, and their friend Dale. Lovely people. Later on, Carol put on her cleaning gloves and with a bucket of soapy water and some disinfectant, went into the “outhouse” and scrubbed the walls, floor and the toilet. Who does that?!? What a nice thing for the rest of us that were using it. It was clean, smelled good, a pleasure to be in it. I thanked her then and I want more people to know about her. God bless.

Charlene Loos

Buhl

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News