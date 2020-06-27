Letter of thanks for being caring and considerate and helping with OVAC's heating

Thanks Braun Brothers

As a long time musician in the Magic Valley, I've had the pleasure of growing up with the Braun Brothers. Competing in Battle of the Bands when we were kids, watching them entertain the people of Idaho in various forms, either together or individually. I can say I have never been prouder of Mustie Braun's boys then I am right now. Cancelling their annual Reunion for 2020 is to me the most unselfish, caring thing an organization can do in this terrible time of Covid 19. Gathering large groups of unmasked, unprotected people at this time appears to be a recipe for disaster. Maybe Muzzie, Gary and Billy's caring and thoughtfulness is a good sign that we can all make it out of this horrible time alive. O.P.L.M. (old peoples lives matter) Jon Reynolds Cobalt Blue.