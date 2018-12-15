Jesse Miller is retiring at the end to the year, a fitting time to throw a few accolades his way. It is no exaggeration. Jesse Miller, Superintendent for the Minidoka Highway District, will leave behind big shoes to fill. It is not often seen in the public realm, but Jesse’s steadfast scrutiny of tax dollars spent for the maintenance of our county’s roads it truly admirable. Frugality seems a throwback from older days, but the highway district operates in the black and within its budget. In my experience, working for public entities, I have not seen such fidelity to the taxpayer.
I know the accounts of the highway districts operational integrity are not solely the consequence of Jesse’s firm leadership. The board, the staff and the folks out there keeping our roads safe are all to be congratulated. How you may ask have they succeeded in this task? Let me explain. The Minidoka Highway District builds bridges for about 1/3 of the cost other districts do. They don’t reinvent and re-engineer structures proven successful. They own rather than lease their equipment and they keep their equipment in very good operational shape. That pays in the long run. They don’t rely upon funding schemes provided by federal programs that invariably conceal expensive strings attached.
There is much to be proud from these dedicated public servants. Certainly, as the district’s key point man, Jesse will be missed. He is a mountain of a man who has done very well for us all. I wish him a happy and prosperous retirement and am sure his fiscally conservative legacy will live on.
Darr Moon, PE/PLS
Moon & Associates, Inc.
