Letter of thanks: Appreciating Dick's Pharmacy

Greetings fellow Magic Valley readers. I want to give a shout-out and thanks for all the good work I see Dick's Pharmacy doing. Since the pandemic began Dick's has taken on a lot of new customers and the service model where they come to your vehicle is the best I have seen.

Amazing that with two big drugstore chains that Dick's would take the lead in bringing the prescription/s to you. Dick's also has Home Supply right next door and they are also delivering right to your vehicle.

Switching to Dick's Pharmacy was easy. Give them a try the next time you want good old fashioned service.

Thank you Dick's Pharmacy for making it easy on seniors in the Magic Valley.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

